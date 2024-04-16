Zahlreiche Final Fantasy-Spiele verlassen PlayStation Plus im Mai

Das neue PlayStation Plus Line-up in diesem April läutet zugleich das Ende weiterer Titel im kommenden Mai ein. Diesmal sind zahlreiche Final Fantasy-Titel dabei, die aus der Extra- und Premium Stufe entfernt werden.

Im Mai 2024 sind es insgesamt 25 Titel, die in rund 4 Wochen wegfallen, wobei die hohe Anzahl an Final Fantasy-Spielen recht auffällig ist. Abseits dieser sind es aber auch einige Klassiker wie My Friend Pedro, Adr1ft, Abzu oder Abzu. Dies ist somit die letzte Gelegenheit, um die Spiele kostenlos zu spielen.

PlayStation Plus im Mai: Diese Spiele fallen weg.

Anbei eine kleine Übersicht, welche Titel im Mai wegfallen. Die endgültige Liste wird allerdings erst in wenigen Wochen verfügbar sein.

