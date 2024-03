160 Millionen: Sony legt offizielle Verkaufszahl der PS2 fest

PlayStation® More than 102.4 million

(As of March 31, 2012)

PlayStation®2 More than 160.0 million

(As of March 29, 2024)

PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) More than 76.4 million

(As of March 31, 2012)

PlayStation®3 More than 87.4 million

(As of March 31, 2017)

PlayStation®4 More than 117 million

(As of June 30, 2022)