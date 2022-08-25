Dying Light 2 ab sofort mit VRR & 120fps Support auf PS5

Changes to Infected:

In Kürze erscheint außerdem der erste Story-DLC Bloody Ties , der die Spieler in blutige Gladiatorenkämpfe entsendet.

Das Update setzt damit in erster Linie das Community-Feedback um, welches das Erlebnis in The City erheblich verbessern wird. Darüber hinaus bekräftigt man dies als Initiative für die langfristigen Pläne von Dying Light 2, womit dies nur der erste Patch dieser Art sein wird.

What do you think?