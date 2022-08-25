Dying Light 2 ab sofort mit VRR & 120fps Support auf PS5

Techland hat das versprochene Community-Update für Dying Light 2 veröffentlicht, mit dem unter anderem der VRR- und 120fps Support umgesetzt wird.
Das Update setzt damit in erster Linie das Community-Feedback um, welches das Erlebnis in The City erheblich verbessern wird. Darüber hinaus bekräftigt man dies als Initiative für die langfristigen Pläne von Dying Light 2, womit dies nur der erste Patch dieser Art sein wird.
In Kürze erscheint außerdem der erste Story-DLC Bloody Ties, der die Spieler in blutige Gladiatorenkämpfe entsendet.
Dying Light 2 Update 1.16 Notes
Anbei die offiziellen Patch Notes:
New options:
- Added a new Color Grading option in Video settings. Try “Gritty” to make your game look similar to the 2019 gameplay presentations.
- Added possibility to toggle Chromatic Aberration (on/off) in Video settings.
Changes to Infected:
- More Biters are now roaming the The City.
- Biters are now more aggressive at night.
- Virals are now much more vigilant and will leave their hideouts more eagerly if they hear a fight nearby.
- From now on enemies without any items are not lootable. No more empty loot!
- You will encounter more Special Infected at night.
- Be wary of Dark Hollows and Forsaken Stores during the day – encounters there can be quite VOLATILE.
General improvements:
- Various graphical improvements, including new screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO) implementation.
- Various image clarity improvements, including new temporal anti-aliasing (TAA) implementation and improved texture filtering.
- Added ability to quickly reconnect to disconnected sessions in co-op.
- Weapon mods can now increase weapons’ maximum durability.
- Added a new option in the Extras menu – check how far you’ve traveled in game. Especially useful for the Ultramarathon achievement!
PlayStation 5 improvements:
- Added Balanced Mode – 1296p at 60 FPS, upscaled to 4K using FSR.
- Added Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for “Performance Mode” – up to 120 FPS.
- Both Performance Mode and Quality Mode output image upscaled to 4K using FSR.
- Resolution Mode works in native 4K/30 FPS.
Last-gen improvements:
- PlayStation 4 Pro outputs an upscaled 4K image using FSR.
- Improved effects quality on Xbox One X. Console outputs 1200p image, upscaled to 4K using FSR.