Dying Light 2 – Patch 1.005 auf PS5 & Xbox erschienen, 3 Millionen Spieler

Wie angekündigt, hat Techland das erste größere Update seit dem Release von Dying Light 2 auf allen Plattformen veröffentlicht. Damit werden diverse Fehler behoben, aber auch einige Features hinzugefügt.
In erster Linie korrigiert das Update die Verbindungsprobleme im KoOp-Modus, diverses Crashes werden behoben, Grafik-Fehler, Probleme mit Animationen und der KI, die Spielbalance wird angepasst, die Ladeanimationen und vieles mehr. In Bezug auf neue Features steht nun auch Motion Blur und Distance Blur auf PlayStation zur Verfügung, was während der Parcour-Rennen einen tollen Effekt mit sich bringt. Xbox Series X User bekommen dafür den 60+FPS VRR Mode spendiert.
Erster Spielerrekord
Außerdem hat man schon einen ersten Rekord zu vermelden, wonach sich am Release-Wochenende über 3 Millionen Spieler bei Dying Light 2 eingefunden haben. Dafür bedankt man sich bei den Spielern.
Für Techland ist Dying Light 2 damit außerordentlich erfolgreich gestartet und hat sogar den ein oder anderen Titel im Steam-Ranking in den Schatten gestellt. Parallel dazu ist Techland ziemlich aktiv auf Twitter & Co. unterwegs, wo man den Erfolg zusammen mit der Community feiert und das ein oder anderen Geheimnis über Dying Light 2 enthüllt. Besonders beliebt darunter sind natürlich die unzähligen Easter Eggs im Spiel.
Patch Notes 1.005.000
Xbox Series
- Fixed various situations when Players could be disconnected in COOP.
- Fixed numerous crashes.
- Fixed various story blocks.
- Added additional video settings (including motion blur and distance blur).
- Fixed blocks resulting in player ending in a deathloop after COOP session.
- Fixed issue with player couldn’t sell valuables to vendor.
- Enabled 60+FPS VRR mode on XBox Series X.
- Fixed issue with music streamer mode causing one song not being muted.
- Fixed issue with Al being immortal in some rare situations while playing in COOP.
- Fixed various issues with stealth gameplay in COOP.
- Fixed various issues when Al could be blocked in geometry.
- Added various Al visual adjustments.
- Various balance improvements.
- Fixed rare issues when peers in COOP mode were unable to seethe dialog choices.
- Various performance optimizations.
- Fixed various situation that could cause infinite black screens.
- Fixes of Al dead body replication in COOP.
PlayStation Fixes and Improvements
- Fixed various situations when Players could be disconnected in COOP.
- Fixed numerous crashes.
- Fixed various story blocks.
- Added additional video settings (including motion blur and distance blur).
- Fixed blocks resulting in player ending in a deathloop after COOP session.
- Fixed issue with player couldn’t sell valuables to vendor.
- Fixed occasional screen flickering on PS5.
- Fixed issue with music streamer mode causing one song not being muted.
- Fixed issue with Al being immortal in some rare situations while playing in COOP.
- Fixed various issues with stealth gameplay in COOP.
- Fixed various issues when Al could be blocked in geometry.
- Added various Al visual adjustments (including Al animation related problems).
- Various balance improvements.
- Fixed rare issues when peers in COOP mode were unable to see the dialog choices.
- Various performance optimizations.
- Fixed various situation that could cause infinite black screens.
- Fixes of Al dead body replication in COOP.
- Fixed infinite loadings.
- Fixed custom quest music for peers in coop session.
Der Patch wiegt rund 240MB auf PS5.