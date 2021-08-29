gamescom award 2021 – Das sind die Gewinner

Zum Ende der gamescom wurden heute nun auch die finalen Gewinner des gamescom Award 2021 bekanntgegeben, die erneut in zahlreichen Kategorien angetreten sind.

Der große Gewinner in diesem Jahr heißt Elden Ring von From Software, das in mehreren Kategorien abgeräumt hat, darunter Best Action Adventure, Best Role Playing Game sowie in der Plattform-Kategorie Best Sony PlayStation Game und Best of gamescom. Die Fans der gamescom kürten Elden Ring zudem zu ihrem am heißesten erwarteten Titel im kommenden Jahr.

Der neue Teil der Halo-Saga von Microsoft Halo Infinite konnte sich den Award als Best Multiplayer Game sowie Best Microsoft Xbox Game sichern. Age of Empires IV, das ebenfalls aus dem Hause Microsoft stammt, konnte den Award für das Best Strategy Game mitnehmen. Electronic Arts kann sich ebenfalls über mehrere Auszeichnungen freuen, darunter der Dauerbrenner Apex Legends, der in der Kategorie Best Ongoing Game gewann, sowie konnte sich der EA Originals-Titel Lost in Random von Zoink Studios in der Kategorie Best Indie Game durchsetzen. Ubisoft sicherte sich mit Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope die Kategorie Best Nintendo Switch Game und mit Riders Republic das Best Sports Game. Das Saints Row Reboot wurden außerdem mit dem Award Best Trailer und Best Announcement geehrt.

gamescom Award 2021 Gewinner

Kategoriengruppe „Plattform“

Best Microsoft Xbox Game:

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game

Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game

– Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe

Kategoriengruppe „Genre“

Best Action Adventure Game

– Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe

Best Action Game

– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

Best Family Game

– Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

Best Indie Game

– Lost in Random, Zoink Studios / EA Originals

Best Role Playing Game

– Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe

Best Simulation Game

– Park Beyond, Limbic Entertainment / Bandai Namco Europe

Best Sports Game

– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

Best Multiplayer Game

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Ongoing Game

– Apex Legends, Electronic Arts

Most Original Game

– Dice Legacy, DESTINYbit / Ravenscourt

Kategoriengruppe „Consumer Awards“

Best Streamer

– Fextralife

gamescom „Most Wanted“

– Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe

Kategoriengruppe „gamescom global Awards“

Best Announcement

– Saints Row, Volition / Deep Silver

Best Lineup

– Bandai Namco Europe

Best of Gamescom

– Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe

Best Trailer

– Saints Row, Volition / Deep Silver

HEART OF GAMING Award

– Let’s Play 4 Charity