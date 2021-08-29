gamescom award 2021 – Das sind die Gewinner

Zum Ende der gamescom wurden heute nun auch die finalen Gewinner des gamescom Award 2021 bekanntgegeben, die erneut in zahlreichen Kategorien angetreten sind.
Der große Gewinner in diesem Jahr heißt Elden Ring von From Software, das in mehreren Kategorien abgeräumt hat, darunter Best Action Adventure, Best Role Playing Game sowie in der Plattform-Kategorie Best Sony PlayStation Game und Best of gamescom. Die Fans der gamescom kürten Elden Ring zudem zu ihrem am heißesten erwarteten Titel im kommenden Jahr.
Der neue Teil der Halo-Saga von Microsoft Halo Infinite konnte sich den Award als Best Multiplayer Game sowie Best Microsoft Xbox Game sichern. Age of Empires IV, das ebenfalls aus dem Hause Microsoft stammt, konnte den Award für das Best Strategy Game mitnehmen. Electronic Arts kann sich ebenfalls über mehrere Auszeichnungen freuen, darunter der Dauerbrenner Apex Legends, der in der Kategorie Best Ongoing Game gewann, sowie konnte sich der EA Originals-Titel Lost in Random von Zoink Studios in der Kategorie Best Indie Game durchsetzen. Ubisoft sicherte sich mit Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope die Kategorie Best Nintendo Switch Game und mit Riders Republic das Best Sports Game. Das Saints Row Reboot wurden außerdem mit dem Award Best Trailer und Best Announcement geehrt.
gamescom Award 2021 Gewinner
Kategoriengruppe „Plattform“
Best Microsoft Xbox Game:
Best Nintendo Switch Game
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best PC Game
Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best Sony PlayStation Game
– Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe
Kategoriengruppe „Genre“
Best Action Adventure Game
– Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe
Best Action Game
– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
Best Family Game
– Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay
Best Indie Game
– Lost in Random, Zoink Studios / EA Originals
Best Role Playing Game
– Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe
Best Simulation Game
– Park Beyond, Limbic Entertainment / Bandai Namco Europe
Best Sports Game
– Riders Republic, Ubisoft
Best Strategy Game
– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
Best Multiplayer Game
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft
Best Ongoing Game
– Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
Most Original Game
– Dice Legacy, DESTINYbit / Ravenscourt
Kategoriengruppe „Consumer Awards“
Best Streamer
– Fextralife
gamescom „Most Wanted“
– Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe
Kategoriengruppe „gamescom global Awards“
Best Announcement
– Saints Row, Volition / Deep Silver
Best Lineup
– Bandai Namco Europe
Best of Gamescom
– Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe
Best Trailer
– Saints Row, Volition / Deep Silver
HEART OF GAMING Award
– Let’s Play 4 Charity