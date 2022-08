Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed startet im Oktober

🚨LACE YOUR BOOTS AND STRAP ON YOUR PROTON PACK🚨



The dev team will be hosting a LIVE play session of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed👻 on Aug 18 at 11:15AM PST. Follow us now so you don't miss a thing! https://t.co/pToQ3tYbEm pic.twitter.com/tp5BPJYMKz