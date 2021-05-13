Play at Home 2021 – Das sind die In-Game Rewards

Sony hat heute die In-Game Rewards der Play at Home 2021 Kampagne enthüllt, die man ab der kommenden Woche erhält. Diese sind in Call of Duty: Warzone, Destruction AllStars, NBA 2K21, Rocket League und weiteren verfügbar.

Los geht es am 17. Mai mit den überwiegenden Teil der Spiele, während Call of Duty kurz darauf folgt. Diese Boni sind dann jeweils verfügbar:

Rocket League – PlayStation Plus Pack – enthält vier einzigartige Anpassungselemente, darunter Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail und das Trimpact BL Player Banner.

– PlayStation Plus Pack – enthält vier einzigartige Anpassungselemente, darunter Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail und das Trimpact BL Player Banner. Brawlhalla – Brawlhalla: Play at Home Pack – beinhaltet das Rayman Legend Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin mit Axt- und Handschuhwaffen-Skins, Shrug Emote und Grimm Sidekick.

– Brawlhalla: Play at Home Pack – beinhaltet das Rayman Legend Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin mit Axt- und Handschuhwaffen-Skins, Shrug Emote und Grimm Sidekick. Destruction AllStars – 1100 Destruction Points

– 1100 Destruction Points MLB Die Show 21 – MLB The Show 21 10 The Show Packs

– MLB The Show 21 10 The Show Packs NBA 2K21 – Das Play at Home-Paket – enthält MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5.000 MyTEAM-Punkte und mehr.

– Das Play at Home-Paket – enthält MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5.000 MyTEAM-Punkte und mehr. Rogue Company – Rogue Company: Play at Home – beinhaltet das Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit und 200 Rogue Bucks.

– Rogue Company: Play at Home – beinhaltet das Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit und 200 Rogue Bucks. World of Tanks / World of Warships – Zweimal das Mutpaket für World of Tanks: Modern Armor. Dieses Bundle enthält fünf x1,5-Silber-Booster, fünf x2 XP-Booster, 7 Tage Premium-Konto und mehr. Für World of Warships: Legends enthält dieses Bundle das Schlachtschiff Arkansas der Stufe III, 7 Tage Premium-Konto und 5x seltene Booster aller fünf Typen.

– Zweimal das Mutpaket für World of Tanks: Modern Armor. Dieses Bundle enthält fünf x1,5-Silber-Booster, fünf x2 XP-Booster, 7 Tage Premium-Konto und mehr. Für World of Warships: Legends enthält dieses Bundle das Schlachtschiff Arkansas der Stufe III, 7 Tage Premium-Konto und 5x seltene Booster aller fünf Typen. Warframe – Warframe: Starter-Bundle – Enthält 100 Platin, 100.000 Credits, einen 7-Tage-Affinitäts-Booster, ein Mod-Bundle für wesentlichen Grundschaden und vieles mehr.

– Warframe: Starter-Bundle – Enthält 100 Platin, 100.000 Credits, einen 7-Tage-Affinitäts-Booster, ein Mod-Bundle für wesentlichen Grundschaden und vieles mehr. Call of Duty Warzone – 5 doppelte XP-Token [Verfügbar ab dem 20. Mai um 10 Uhr PDT, 18 Uhr BST, 2 Uhr JST (21. Mai)]

Abschließend erinnert Sony noch einmal daran, dass sich nur noch bis morgen Horizon: Zero Dawn in der Complete Edition kostenlos herunterladen laden lässt.