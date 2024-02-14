News

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium bringt einige Blockbuster im Februar

Sony hat das neue PlayStation Plus Line-up für die Stufen Extra und Premium in diesem Februar vorgestellt, das einige Blockbuster-Spiele beinhaltet.

Angeführt wird das PlayStation Plus Line-up von Need for Speed Unbound, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Tales of Arise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, LEGO Worlds, Tales of Zestiria, LEGO Jurassic World und weitere. Damit kann sich die Spiele-Auswahl mal wirklich sehen lassen, auch wenn diese nur zeitlich begrenzt verfügbar ist.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium Games

Im Detail kann man sich auf die nachfolgenden Premium-Spiele freuen:

  • Need for Speed Unbound | PS5
  • The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition | PS5
  • Tales of Arise | PS4, PS5
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, PS5
  • Lego Worlds | PS4
  • Lego Jurassic World | PS4
  • Roguebook | PS4, PS5
  • Rogue Lords | PS4
  • Tales of Zestiria | PS4

Ergänzt wird das Line-up um weitere Classics, darunter Resistance: Retribution für PS5 und PS4.

  • Resistance: Retribution | PS4, PS5
  • Jet Rider 2| PS4, PS5
  • Tales of Symphonia| PS4, PS5
  • Tales of Vesperia| PS4, PS5
Gleichzeitig läuft damit die Zeit für einige Spiele ab, die nur noch für wenige Tage verfügbar sein werden. Dies betrifft im Februar:

Der Austausch der Spiele ist für den kommenden Dienstag, den 20. Februar geplant. Was die PlayStation Plus Stufe Essential in diesem Monat zu bieten hat, erfährt ihr noch einmal hier.

