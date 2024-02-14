PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium bringt einige Blockbuster im Februar

Der Austausch der Spiele ist für den kommenden Dienstag, den 20. Februar geplant. Was die PlayStation Plus Stufe Essential in diesem Monat zu bieten hat, erfährt ihr noch einmal hier .

Sony hat das neue PlayStation Plus Line-up für die Stufen Extra und Premium in diesem Februar vorgestellt , das einige Blockbuster-Spiele beinhaltet.

What do you think?