PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium bringt einige Blockbuster im Februar

Sony hat das neue PlayStation Plus Line-up für die Stufen Extra und Premium in diesem Februar vorgestellt, das einige Blockbuster-Spiele beinhaltet.
Angeführt wird das PlayStation Plus Line-up von Need for Speed Unbound, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Tales of Arise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, LEGO Worlds, Tales of Zestiria, LEGO Jurassic World und weitere. Damit kann sich die Spiele-Auswahl mal wirklich sehen lassen, auch wenn diese nur zeitlich begrenzt verfügbar ist.
PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium Games
Im Detail kann man sich auf die nachfolgenden Premium-Spiele freuen:
- Need for Speed Unbound | PS5
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition | PS5
- Tales of Arise | PS4, PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, PS5
- Lego Worlds | PS4
- Lego Jurassic World | PS4
- Roguebook | PS4, PS5
- Rogue Lords | PS4
- Tales of Zestiria | PS4
Ergänzt wird das Line-up um weitere Classics, darunter Resistance: Retribution für PS5 und PS4.
- Resistance: Retribution | PS4, PS5
- Jet Rider 2| PS4, PS5
- Tales of Symphonia| PS4, PS5
- Tales of Vesperia| PS4, PS5
Gleichzeitig läuft damit die Zeit für einige Spiele ab, die nur noch für wenige Tage verfügbar sein werden. Dies betrifft im Februar:
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition | PS4, PS5
- Resident Evil 2| PS4, PS5
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PS5
- Lego City Undercover| PS4
- Just Cause 3| PS4
- Session Skate: Sim| PS4, PS5
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PS4
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | PS4, PS5
- Surviving the Aftermath| PS4
- Rally Cross | PS4, PS5
- Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace | PS4, PS5
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4
- Legend of Mana | PS4
- Secret of Mana | PS4
Der Austausch der Spiele ist für den kommenden Dienstag, den 20. Februar geplant. Was die PlayStation Plus Stufe Essential in diesem Monat zu bieten hat, erfährt ihr noch einmal hier.