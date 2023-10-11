PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium im Oktober – Das sind die neuen gratis Spiele

Sony hat das endgültige Line-Up für PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium in diesem Oktober vorgestellt, dem teilweise ein Leak vorausging. Dieser bestätigt sich damit auch.
Mit dabei sind Highlights wie Gotham Knights, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut oder The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (unser Review), die ab der kommenden Woche bei PlayStation Plus verfügbar sind.
PlayStation Plus Line-Up Oktober
Das komplette Line-Up sieht demnach wie folgt aus:
- Röki | PS4, PS5
- Eldest Souls | PS4, PS5
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
- FAR: Changing Tides | PS4, PS5
- Elite Dangerous | PS4
- Outlast 2 | PS4
- Dead Island Definitive Edition | PS4
- Alien: Isolation | PS4
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PS4, PS5
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut | PS4, PS5
- Gotham Knights | PS5
Unter den PlayStation Premium Classics kommen außerdem hinzu:
- Tekken 6 | PS4, PS5
- Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny | PS4, PS5
- Ape Escape Academy | PS4, PS5
- IQ Final | PS4, PS5
Gleichzeitig läuft damit auch der Countdown für weitere Spiele ab, die dann aus dem PlayStation Plus Line-Up entfernt werden. Darunter befinden sich im Oktober:
- Astebreed
- Clouds and Sheep 2
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Gal Gunvolt
- Goosebumps The Game
- Inside
- Limbo
- Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker
- The Crew
- The Medium
- The Quarry
- Torquel
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
Wer diese Spiele noch ausprobieren möchte, muss dies bis zum Austausch des Monats tun.
PlayStation Plus Extra bietet alle Vorteile von PlayStation Plus Essential sowie Zugriff auf einen Katalog mit hunderten PS4- und PS5-Games. Die Extra-Stufe kostet aktuell 126 EUR pro Jahr. PlayStation Plus Premium bietet zudem alle Vorteile von PlayStation Plus Essential und PlayStation Plus Extra sowie Zugriff auf einen Katalog mit Spielen der originalen PlayStation, PS2, PS3 und PSP, Testversionen von ausgewählten Spielen und Cloud-Streaming. Diese Stufe gibt es für 152 EUR pro Jahr.