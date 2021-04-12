PlayStation Store Schließung – Auch Game Patches werden wohl entfernt

Sony bereitet derzeit das Aus für den PlayStation Store auf PS3, PSP und PS Vita vor, was sich bei einigen Spielen auch auf deren Patches auswirkt.

So können die entsprechenden Updates für ausgewählte PS3 Spiele wohl schon nicht mehr geladen werden, was man mit der geplanten Abschaltung des PlayStation Store in Verbindung bringt. Dazu gehören auch populäre Spiele wie Battlefield, Just Cause, Dirt und weitere.

Warum auch die Game Patches verschwinden, wird nicht näher erläutert, es wird allerdings vermutet, dass diese damals noch über andere Server ausgeliefert wurden, womöglich in direktem Zusammenhang mit dem PlayStation Store.

Betroffen sind demnach folgende Spiele:

007 Legends – (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]

Battlefield 4 – (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – (USA, Disc) [*Some players are having trouble downloading the Patch regardless of Region*]

Colin McRae: Dirt 2 – (JPN, Disc) [*N/A*]

Dante’s Inferno – (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]

Dark Void – (EU, Disc) [*Some players are having trouble downloading the Patch regardless of Region. The problem can be fixed: „boot-up the game then let it sit on the patch notification screen until the Hard Drive light stops flashing. Once the light stops flashing, press X to start the download“*]

Dead Nation – (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]

Fuel – (JPN, Disc) [*N/A*]

Dungeon Siege III – (EU, Disc) [*If you install the DLC before installing the game data, a Data error will occur. The problem can be fixed: deleting the DLC Data and later it will be possible to start and install the Patch and re-download the DLC correctly.*]

flOw – (USA, Digital) [*N/A*]

Ghostbusters: The Video Game – (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]

Gran Turismo 5 – (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle – (EU, Disc) [*Campaign+Characters DLC no more available in PS Store* – Platinum/100% OBTAINABLE]

Journey – (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]

Just Cause 2 – () [*Some players are having trouble downloading the Patch regardless of Region. The problem can be fixed: „boot-up the game then let it sit on the patch notification screen until the Hard Drive light stops flashing. Once the light stops flashing, press X to start the download“*]

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga – (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]

LittleBigPlanet Game of the Year Edition – (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom – (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 – (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]

Need for Speed: Shift – (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]

Need for Speed: The Run – (USA, Digital) [*N/A*]

NHL 10 – (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]

NHL 15 – (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising – (JPN, Disc) [*N/A*]

Payday 2 – (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]

Savage Moon – (USA, Digital) [*N/A*]

Smash Cars! – (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]

SOCOM 4: U.S. Navy SEALs – (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]

SOCOM: Special Forces – (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]

SoulCalibur IV – (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]

Street Fighter III 3rd Strike Online Edition – (USA, Digital) [*Some players are having trouble downloading the Patch regardless of Region*]

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 – (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]

Top Spin 3 – (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]

Twisted Metal – (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]

White Knight Chronicles International Edition – (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]

Wer also diese Spiele auch noch in Zukunft spielen möchte, sollte vor der Abschaltung am 02. Juli möglichst alles erwerben, was möglich ist und dazu inbesondere sind Sales Aktionen mitnehmen, sowie alle Spiele auf den jüngsten Stand bringen.

Update: Inzwischen vermutet man, dass es sich um einen Datenbank-Bug handelt, der das Updaten für Spielern verhindert und die Sache nichts mit dem PlayStation Store zu tun hat.