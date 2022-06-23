Das neue PlayStation Plus ist ab sofort verfügbar, komplette Spiele-Liste online

Sony hat in Europa das neue PlayStation Plus gestartet, das ab sofort in drei Tier Stufen verfügbar ist. Gleichzeitig stehen damit unzählige neue Titel aus vorherigen PlayStation Generationen bereit, die gestreamt oder heruntergeladen werden können.

Das neue PlayStation Plus kann in drei Stufen gewählt werden – Essential, Extra und Premium. Während Essential dem bisherigen PlayStation Plus entspricht, umfasst die Stufe Extra oder Premium weitaus mehr Inhalte, die zum Großteil aus dem früheren PlayStation Now stammen.

PlayStation Plus Stufen

Um den Service noch ein wenig attraktiver zu machen, packt Sony zudem einige First-Party Blockbuster für PS5 dazu, inkl. Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales oder von den Third-Partys, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla oder Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ebenfalls Teil von PlayStation Plus ist Ubisoft+, mit dem der französische Publisher einige seiner größten Hits in das Line-Up packt.

Preislich liegt PlayStation Plus ab sofort bei 119,99 EUR (Premium), 99,99 EUR (Extra) und 59,99 EUR (Essential). Wer bis jetzt noch PlayStation Now User war, wird automatisch auf die Stufe Premium migriert. Wer innerhalb von PlayStation Plus die Stufe wechseln möchte, kann mittels Stack sogar eine Menge Geld sparen, wie hier beschrieben.

PlayStation Plus Spiele Europa

Anbei die aktuelle Liste aller Spiele, die in Europa verfügbar sind, derzeit 404 an der Zahl: