NewsPS4PS5

Das neue PlayStation Plus ist ab sofort verfügbar, komplette Spiele-Liste online

Trooper_D5X 23/06/2022 Add a Comment

Sony hat in Europa das neue PlayStation Plus gestartet, das ab sofort in drei Tier Stufen verfügbar ist. Gleichzeitig stehen damit unzählige neue Titel aus vorherigen PlayStation Generationen bereit, die gestreamt oder heruntergeladen werden können.

Das neue PlayStation Plus kann in drei Stufen gewählt werden – Essential, Extra und Premium. Während Essential dem bisherigen PlayStation Plus entspricht, umfasst die Stufe Extra oder Premium weitaus mehr Inhalte, die zum Großteil aus dem früheren PlayStation Now stammen.

playstation plus europa
PlayStation Plus Stufen

Um den Service noch ein wenig attraktiver zu machen, packt Sony zudem einige First-Party Blockbuster für PS5 dazu, inkl. Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales oder von den Third-Partys, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla oder Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ebenfalls Teil von PlayStation Plus ist Ubisoft+, mit dem der französische Publisher einige seiner größten Hits in das Line-Up packt.

Preislich liegt PlayStation Plus ab sofort bei 119,99 EUR (Premium), 99,99 EUR (Extra) und 59,99 EUR (Essential). Wer bis jetzt noch PlayStation Now User war, wird automatisch auf die Stufe Premium migriert. Wer innerhalb von PlayStation Plus die Stufe wechseln möchte, kann mittels Stack sogar eine Menge Geld sparen, wie hier beschrieben.

PlayStation Plus Spiele Europa

Anbei die aktuelle Liste aller Spiele, die in Europa verfügbar sind, derzeit 404 an der Zahl:

  1. Absolver
  2. ABZU
  3. Ace of Seafood
  4. Adr1ft
  5. Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
  6. Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  7. Agents of Mayhem
  8. ALIENATION
  9. Akiba’s Beat
  10. A0 Tennis 2
  11. Aragami
  12. Ash of Gods Redemption
  13. Ashen
  14. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)
  15. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
  16. Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
  17. Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
  18. Astebreed
  19. AVICII Invector
  20. Back to Bed
  21. Bad North
  22. Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
  23. Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
  24. Batman: Arkham Knight
  25. Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  26. Bee Simulator
  27. Black Mirror
  28. Blasphemous
  29. Bloodborne
  30. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  31. Bomber Crew
  32. Bound
  33. Bound by Flame
  34. Brawlout
  35. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  36. Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  37. Caladrius Blaze
  38. Call of Cthulhu
  39. Carmageddon: Max Damage
  40. Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  41. Car Mechanic Simulator
  42. Celeste
  43. Chess Ultra
  44. Chicken Police
  45. Child of Light
  46. Children of Morta
  47. Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
  48. Chronos: Before the Ashes
  49. Cities: Skylines
  50. Clouds & Sheep 2
  51. Concrete Genie 
  52. Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
  53. ConnecTank
  54. Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
  55. Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
  56. Cris Tales (PS4)
  57. Cris Tales (PS5)
  58. Croixleur Sigma
  59. Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
  60. Danger Zone
  61. Dangerous Golf
  62. Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  63. Dark Rose Valkyrie 
  64. Darksiders Genesis
  65. Darksiders III
  66. Days Gone
  67. DCL – The Game
  68. Dead Cells
  69. DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
  70. Death end re;Quest
  71. Death end re;Quest2
  72. Death Squared
  73. DEATH STRANDING
  74. DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT
  75. Defense Grid 2
  76. Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
  77. DEMON’S SOULS
  78. Detroit: Become Human
  79. Descenders (PS4)
  80. Desperados III
  81. Destruction Allstars
  82. Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
  83. DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
  84. DOOM
  85. Dragon Star Varnir
  86. Dreamfall Chapters
  87. Dungeons 2
  88. Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
  89. Eagle Flight
  90. Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
  91. Electronic Super Joy
  92. El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
  93. Elex
  94. Embr (PS4)
  95. Empire of Sin
  96. Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
  97. Enter the Gungeon
  98. Entwined
  99. EVERSPACE
  100. Everybody’s Golf
  101. Fade to Silence
  102. Fallout 4
  103. Fallout 76
  104. Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
  105. Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
  106. Far Cry 4
  107. FIA European Truck Racing Championship
  108. FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
  109. Final Fantasy IX
  110. Final Fantasy VII
  111. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  112. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
  113. Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  114. Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  115. Fire Pro Wrestling World
  116. Flatout 4: Total Insanity
  117. FLUSTER CLUCK
  118. For Honor
  119. Foreclosed (PS4)
  120. Foreclosed (PS5)
  121. Friday the 13th: The Game
  122. Frostpunk: Console Edition
  123. Fury Unleashed
  124. Gabbuchi
  125. GAL GUNVOLT BURST
  126. Get Even
  127. Ghost of a Tale
  128. GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)
  129. GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)
  130. Ghostrunner (PS4)
  131. Ghostrunner (PS5)
  132. Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
  133. Gods will Fall
  134. Golf with Your Friends
  135. GOD OF WAR
  136. Goosebumps: The Game
  137. Gravity Rush 2
  138. Grand Ages: Medieval
  139. Graveyard Keeper
  140. Greedfall (PS4)
  141. Greedfall (PS5)
  142. GRIP: Combat Racing
  143. GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
  144. HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
  145. Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
  146. Harvest Moon: One World
  147. Hello Neighbor
  148. Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  149. Homefront: The Revolution
  150. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  151. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  152. Hotshot Racing
  153. How to Survive 2
  154. How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  155. Hue
  156. Human Fall Flat (PS4)
  157. Human Fall Flat (PS5)
  158. I am Bread
  159. I am Dead (PS4)
  160. I am Dead (PS5)
  161. Indivisible
  162. inFAMOUS First Light
  163. inFAMOUS Second Son
  164. Infinite Minigolf
  165. Injustice 2
  166. Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
  167. John Wick Hex
  168. Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  169. JumpJet Rex
  170. KeyWe (PS4)
  171. KeyWe (PS5)
  172. Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
  173. KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
  174. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  175. Kingdom Two Crowns
  176. Kingdom: New Lands
  177. KNACK
  178. Kona (PS4)
  179. Kona (PS5)
  180. Last Day of June
  181. Last Stop (PS4)
  182. Last Stop (PS5)
  183. Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
  184. Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
  185. Left Alive: Day One Edition
  186. Legendary Fishing
  187. Legends of Ethernal
  188. LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  189. Leo’s Fortune
  190. LittleBigPlanet 3
  191. Little Big Workshop
  192. Little Nightmares
  193. Lost Words: Beyond the Page
  194. Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  195. Magicka 2
  196. Mahjong
  197. Malicious Fallen
  198. Maneater (PS4)
  199. Maneater (PS5)
  200. Marvel Puzzle Quest
  201. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
  202. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
  203. Marvel’s Spider-Man 
  204. MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
  205. MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
  206. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  207. Masters of Anima
  208. MATTERFALL
  209. MediEvil
  210. Megadimension Neptunia VII
  211. Mighty No. 9
  212. Minit
  213. Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
  214. Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  215. Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
  216. Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
  217. Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
  218. Moonlighter
  219. Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
  220. Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
  221. Moving Out
  222. Mudrunner
  223. MX vs ATV All Out
  224. MXGP 2021 (PS4)
  225. MXGP 2021 (PS5)
  226. My Friend Pedro
  227. My Time at Portia
  228. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  229. NASCAR Heat 5
  230. NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  231. NBA 2K22 (PS4)
  232. NBA 2K22 (PS5)
  233. Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  234. Nidhogg
  235. Nidhogg II
  236. Nights of Azure
  237. Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  238. Nioh
  239. No Straight Roads
  240. Observation
  241. Observer: System Redux (PS4)
  242. Observer: System Redux (PS5)
  243. Oddworld: New ’n‘ Tasty
  244. Omega Quintet
  245. Outer Wilds
  246. Overcooked! 2
  247. Overpass
  248. Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)
  249. Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)
  250. Party Hard
  251. Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
  252. Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  253. PGA Tour 2K21
  254. Pile Up! Box by Box
  255. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  256. Pixel Piracy
  257. Portal Knights
  258. Prison Architect
  259. Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
  260. Prey
  261. Pure Farming 2018
  262. Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
  263. Pure Pool
  264. Rad Rodgers
  265. Red Dead Redemption 2
  266. Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
  267. Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
  268. Raiden V: Director’s Cut
  269. Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
  270. Rebel Galaxy
  271. RESOGUN
  272. Relicta
  273. RETURNAL
  274. Rez Infinite
  275. RIDE 4 (PS4)
  276. RIDE 4 (PS5)
  277. Risk Urban Assault
  278. Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
  279. Rogue Stormers
  280. Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
  281. R-TYPE FINAL 2
  282. Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
  283. Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
  284. Seasons After Fall
  285. Secret Neighbor
  286. Shadow of the Beast
  287. Shadow of the Colossus
  288. Shadow Warrior 2
  289. Shadow Warrior 3
  290. Shenmue III
  291. Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
  292. Sine Mora X
  293. SkyDrift Infinity
  294. Slime Rancher
  295. Sniper Elite 4
  296. S0MA
  297. Soulcalibur VI
  298. South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  299. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  300. Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  301. Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
  302. Space Hulk: Tactics
  303. Space Junkies
  304. Sparkle Unleashed
  305. Spitlings
  306. Star Ocean First Departure R
  307. Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  308. Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  309. Steep
  310. Stellaris: Console Edition
  311. Stranded Deep
  312. Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  313. Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
  314. Surviving Mars
  315. Telling Lies
  316. Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
  317. Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
  318. Terraria
  319. Tetris Effect: Connected
  320. Tearaway Unfolded
  321. The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
  322. The Last Tinker: City of Colors
  323. The Turing Test*
  324. The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  325. The Artful Escape (PS4)
  326. The Artful Escape (PS5)
  327. The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  328. The Caligula Effect: Overdose
  329. The Council – The Complete Season
  330. The Crew
  331. The Crew 2
  332. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
  333. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  334. The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
  335. THE LAST GUARDIAN
  336. The LEGO Movie Videogame
  337. The Long Dark
  338. The Messenger
  339. The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
  340. The Surge
  341. The Surge 2
  342. The Technomancer
  343. The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
  344. The Wonderful 101: Remastered
  345. This is the Police
  346. This is the Police 2
  347. This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  348. Thomas was Alone
  349. Through the Darkest of Times
  350. Tom Clancy’s The Division
  351. TorqueL
  352. Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  353. Toukiden 2
  354. Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
  355. Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
  356. TowerFall Ascension
  357. Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
  358. Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
  359. Tricky Towers
  360. Tropico 5
  361. Trackmania Turbo
  362. Transference
  363. Trials Fusion
  364. Trials of the Blood Dragon
  365. Trials Rising
  366. Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  367. TRON RUN/r
  368. TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  369. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  370. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  371. Until Dawn
  372. Unturned
  373. Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  374. Vampyr
  375. Velocibox
  376. Victor Vran Overkill Edition 
  377. Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
  378. Virginia
  379. Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
  380. Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
  381. Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
  382. Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  383. WARRIORS ALL-STARS
  384. Watch Dogs
  385. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)
  386. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)
  387. Werewolves Within
  388. Wild Guns Reloaded
  389. Windbound
  390. World of Final Fantasy
  391. Whispering Willows
  392. Wolfenstein: The New Order
  393. WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
  394. WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
  395. Wreckfest (PS4)
  396. Wreckfest (PS5)
  397. Wytchwood (PS4)
  398. Wytchwod (PS5)
  399. XCOM 2
  400. Yet Another Zombie Defense
  401. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
  402. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
  403. ZOMBI
  404. Zombie Army 4: Dead War
RELATED //  PlayStation Plus - High-Caliber Games haben Priorität
TAGGED:
Share this Article
Leave a comment
Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich bei
Checkbox
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

bravia ad

0
Dein Kommentar dazu interessiert uns!x
Lost your password?