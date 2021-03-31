Dead by Daylight – All-Kill Chapter & The Trickster verfügbar

Ab sofort ist das All-Kill Chapter in Dead by Daylight verfügbar, wie Entwickler Behaviour Interactive bekannt gibt. Damit hält nun auch The Trickster als neuester Killer Einzug ins Spiel.

The Trickster, ein Sänger namens Ji-Woon und K-Pop-Star, der von Yun-Jin Lee in die Boyband NO SPIN aufgenommen wurde, ließ seine Bandkollegen absichtlich bei einem Feuerunfall sterben. Ji-Woon wurde zunehmend mordlustig und begann damit, Opfer zu entführen und ihre Schreie heimlich in seine Musik einzubinden.

Als die Chefs des Labels Mightee One davon Wind bekamen, schränkten sie seine kreative Kontrolle über die Musik ein, eine Beleidigung, die er damit rächte, indem er die Vorstandsmitglieder in einem aufwändigen Mordanschlag entführte. Gerade als er seine Produzentin Yun-Jin töten wollte, rief der Nebel nach Ji-Woon, um der nächste Killer zu werden.

Yun-Jin tritt als neue Überlebende

Als Idol-Auszubildende abgelehnt, trat sie stattdessen als Praktikantin bei Mightee One ein. Später wurde sie zur größten Hit-Macherin des Labels, obwohl sie ihre Hits nie würdigen konnte. Um ihre neue Gruppe NO SPIN in Stars zu verwandeln, rekrutierte sie Ji-Woon als neuestes Mitglied. Als der Rest der Band jedoch bei dem Feuerunfall starb, benannte Yun-Jin Ji-Woon in einen Solo-Act namens The Trickster um. Unglücklicherweise würden Ji-Woons gewalttätige Tendenzen ihn von einem K-Pop-Star zu einem Killer für The Fog machen.

Patch Notes 2.17

Features

Added a new Killer – The Trickster

Added a new Survivor – Yun-Jin Lee

Added Party Privacy options – You can now set your party privacy to automatically block join requests from strangers, allow friends to join without approval, etc.

Added the Chat Filter feature

Added an error message when a user fails to add a friend because he has too many friends

Content

The Blight

Adjusted his first person animations and camera position to be higher up

Reworked the collision detection for his power. It should now be consistent with basic attack obstruction and no longer result in sliding off various surfaces.

The Wraith

Increased his cloaked move speed

Decreased his move speed while uncloaking

Reduced the Windstorm addon move speed bonuses to compensate for the above speed changes

Removed the uncloaking move speed penalties from the Windstorm addons

Accessibility

Colorblind modes have been added and can be accessed VIA the Options menu.

Perks

Decisive Strike – Now deactivates when performing certain actions that are not part of evading the Killer

HUD

Increased the visibility and size of the negative status effect timer fill.

Made adjustments to the player status timer bar to be more accurate and added back the glows to indicate when the timer bar is paused or requires attention.

Improved performance.

Menus

Updated the accept and cancel buttons on Friend and Group requests to have a greater visual difference.

Audio

The warning and max stingers for Laceration Meter (from Killer’s perspective) have been changed

The bat swing attenuation was reduced for Survivors

The 2D scream on the Mori was fixed

Main Event cooldown now has SFX support

New VO for The Trickster while in Chase mode

Visual Update

Visual Update for the main Lobby, Store, and Tally

Alle weiteren Änderungen des Patch 2.17 lassen sich in den offiziellen Foren nachlesen.