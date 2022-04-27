Dying Light 2 – Bislang größtes Update 1.010 inkl. New Game Plus online

Wie angekündigt, hat Techland das bisher größte Update in der Version 1.010.000 auf PS5 und 1.30 PS4 veröffentlicht, das ein langersehntes Feature beinhaltet.
Damit ist nun auch die New Game Plus Option verfügbar, die ein Neustart der Story erlaubt, ohne noch einmal von null anfangen zu müssen. Nachdem die Story einmal beendet wurde, kann das Spiel erneut gespielt werden, nur dieses Mal mit modifizierten Spielparametern, um ein zweites Durchspielen durch die Implementierung eines einzigartigen Systems und einer einzigartigen Erfahrung zu fördern, schreibt Techland.
Der Spieler kann dadurch mit revitalisierten Mechanismen die Story erleben. Dazu gehören neue feindliche Verhaltensweisen, schwierigere Begegnungen, neue Objekte in der Welt, darunter neue Inhibitoren (Hemmstoffe), und viele weitere Änderungen, die den Spielstil erheblich verändern und es dem Spieler ermöglichen, seinen Charakter weiterzuentwickeln. All diese Features sind nur in New Game+ verfügbar.
Praktisch: Auch wenn man die Kampagne zwischendurch neu gestartet haben sollte, wird der erste Durchlauf vom System erkannt und man kann an der gleichen Stelle mit der NG+ weitermachen.
New Game Plus Features
- 30 neue Inhibitoren
- Neue Platinziele für Parkour-Herausforderungen
- Aktualisierte Verteilung der Feinde (z. B. Volatiles und Banshee spawnen während der Nacht, eine größere Vielfalt an Feindpools in Begegnungen)
- Eine neue legendäre Waffenstufe wurde hinzugefügt
- Goldene Begegnungen hinzugefügt
- Der Schwierigkeitsgrad des Feindes skaliert mit dem Spielerlevel
Auch eine neue Quest – Mutated Infected ist verfügbar, die sich „Something Big Has Been Here“ nennt, und die spezielle elementare Goon-Varianten beinhaltet.
Patch Changelog
Alle weiteren Änderungen des Updates 1.010.000 oder 1.30 finden sich nachfolgend. Das Update wiegt auf PS5 etwas über 5GB.
Co-op Updates
- Fixed connection and stability issues in co-op
- Fixed connection issues with the players who are further advanced inthe story
- Improved game performance in co-op
- Co-op story blocks
- Fixed an issue that caused blocked progression in a single player game mode after a co-op session
- Fixed few remaining death loops in co-op
- Fixed an issue with a missing NPC during the Missing People quest in a co-op session
- Co-op quality
- Improved weapon visualization in online menu and inventory
- Improved handling of challenges requirements in co-op
- Fixed random bandit respawns while players are still in the bandit camp
- Fixed issues with the player being unable to access inventory or map after dying several times in co-op
- Fixed blocked story progression with „enemies nearby“ notification
- Fixed rare issue when a player can’t move after a revive
- Fixes for far away peer respawn from the host and respawning in geometry
- Fixed AI jitter in random cases
- Improved various animations in co-op – f.e. crouching, throwing, using the bow, and more
- Fixed sound duplication in co-op
- Fixed rare cases of unresponsive quest radio dialog in co-op, causing story blocks
- Fixed the display of incorrect icons on the map after a co-op party
- Fixed „call for help“ when the player is being summoned during a gather in co-op
- Fixed black screens in certain situations that could cause progression blockers during co-op progression
- Fixed unnecessary „skill requirement“ text-glitch in the description of a challenge in a co-op session
- Updated the time of tutorial windows to 30 seconds during the co-op sessions
- Fixed a bug that allows player to have multiple story quests active
Gameplay Updates
- Enemies with bows are less annoying — decreased damage output
- Completed achievements are correctly awarded upon completion. This works for the achievements that were obtained before the update as well
- Fixed a bug that was causing Howlers and Screamers to become invulnerable to damage
- Fixed a possibility to fast travel between map regions after completing various quests
- Fixed a random AI bug of Human encounters
- Fixed infected invulnerability to arrows
- Fixed missing rewards after Bandit encounters
- Fixed the Virals patrol movement in GRE facilities
Quest Updates
- Fixed a bug related to wall-clipping during the Let’s Waltz quest
- Fixed a bug of the player getting stuck after using an inhibitor, or opening inventory after obtaining inhibitor in the Markers of Plague quest
- Fixed the map display bug in The Only Way Out quest
- Fixed the disappearance of Hakon in the Into The Darkness quest after playing in co-op
- Fixed Sophie’s inaccessible position in The Raid quest
UI/UX Updates
- Added FOV slider on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X
- Improved UI textures optimization
- Fixed issues related to switching between keyboard and controller
- Fixed inhibitor pop-up message in Markers of Plague quest
- Fixed quest display in journal
- Fixed tutorial window display
- Fixed weapon durability display, quest tracking, and inventory management on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo second display
- Aiden should no longer T-pose in the main menu
- Fixed crashes related to launching the game in 5760×1080 resolution
- Fixed display of incorrect numbers on Immunity Bar
- Minor changes to PC key bindings
Technical Updates
- Improved game stability
- Several crash sources fixed
- Improved the stability of frame rate in various places on the map
- Fixed multiple bugs that allowed players to see and fall outside map texture
- Fixed occasional texture glitches in various places on the map
- Fixed various audio glitches
- …and numerous additional bug fixes and quality improvements.