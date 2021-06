Elden Ring – Insider tippen auf baldige Enthüllung

On June 10, 2021, the rather distant new moon gives us an annular – ring of fire – solar eclipse. A bright annulus, or ring, will surround the moon silhouette. ☀️🌑



Find out more about this year's upcoming first solar eclipse: https://t.co/aHt3HnHUKq



📸 Abel Pardo Lopez. pic.twitter.com/wMHw5jf7y6