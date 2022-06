Gerücht: Sony mit State of Play zu God of War, neue Gaming-Monitore & Headsets für PS5?

Today, I have a special one for the #FutureSquad gamers!



Here comes your very first look at the #Sony #INZONEH9, #INZONEH7 and #INZONEH3 gaming headsets through a bunch of official press renders!



On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/1uAQ5LP709 pic.twitter.com/v9uotK2YkF