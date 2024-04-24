PlayStation Store: Tausende Deals bei den Mai-Angeboten

Der PlayStation Store startet dies nächste Sale Aktion, um sich auf den Mai vorzubereiten. Diesmal sind bis 75 % Sparpotenzial drin, die auf zahlreiche Blockbuster gelten, einschließlich VR-Titel und Xbox-Games.

Um einige Highlights zu erwähnen, da wären Dark Souls: Remastered, EA Sports WRC, Hi-Fi RUSH, Life is Strange: True Colors, Mortal Kombat 11, One Piece: Unlimited World Red, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil, Sniper Elite VR, Tekken 7, Welcome to ParadiZe oder Lords of the Fallen, das heute erst ein größeres Update erhalten hat.

Die von Sony veröffentlichte Liste haben wir hier angehängt: