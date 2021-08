Samurai Shodown x Guilty Gear – Neuer DLC-Kämpfer angedeutet

【SAMURAI SHODOWN】

The SAMURAI SHODOWN Season Pass 3 GUILTY GEAR DLC character silhouette is here! Let's rock!



Tune into tomorrow's character trailer to find out!

Visit SNK's Official YouTube Channel for more info!



YouTube Channelhttps://t.co/xf90HYGInZ#SamSho #GuiltyGear pic.twitter.com/jDWscZLQRV