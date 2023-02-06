Über 100 PlayStation VR2 Spiele sind in Entwicklung

Ob PlayStation VR2 ein Erfolg wird oder nicht, hängt maßgeblich von den verfügbaren Inhalten ab. Hier scheint man auf einem guten Weg zu sein, denn laut Sony befinden sich derzeit über 100 Spiele in der Entwicklung.
Das geht aus dem offiziellen FAQ hervor, wobei gut ein Drittel bereits im Launch-Fenster von PlayStation VR2 erscheint. Damit werden verschiedene Genres abgedeckt, darunter Adventure, Shooter, Rätselspiele und mehr.
Über 30 PS VR2 Spiele zum Launch
Vor wenigen Tagen hatte Sony die zum Launch verfügbaren Spiele auf über 30 Titel erhöht, die entweder direkt am Launch-Tag verfügbar sind oder in den Wochen danach erscheinen. Dazu gehören aktuell:
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)
- Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)
- Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
- Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)
- Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)
- Demeo (Resolution Games)
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
- Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
- Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy)
- Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)
- Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
- The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)
- The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)
- NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)
- Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
- Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)
- Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance)
- Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)
- STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)
- Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)
- The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
- Tentacular (Devolver)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)
- Thumper (Drool LLC)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)
- Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)
- What the Bat (Triband)
- Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)
Skeptisch muss trotzdem ein wenig bleiben, denn bei den meisten Spielen handelt es sich um Ports oder Upgrades von anderen VR-Plattformen. Die Spiele, die tatsächlich für PS VR2 entwickelt wurden, kann man derzeit noch an einer Hand abzählen.
In dem Punkt sieht man vor allem Sony in der Verantwortung, regelmäßig neue Spiele zu liefern. Das wird für PlayStation VR2 auch in Zukunft die größte Herausforderung sein.