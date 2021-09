Alan Wake Remastered mit DualSense Support, Grafik-Upgrades & mehr

📝 #AlanWake Remastered will have:



✅ Richer environmental details

✅ Enhanced character models

✅ The Signal & The Writer DLCs

✅ New audio commentary by @SamLakeRMD

✅ Xbox Smart Delivery

✅ DualSense haptics

✅ 100 thermoses



Pre-purchase or wishlist: https://t.co/ivfudKTygz pic.twitter.com/xKLpjdE3MJ