Diesen Racing-Hit gibt es gerade für nur 1,99 EUR im PlayStation Store Spring Sale

Die Rede ist von Burnout Paradise , dem letzten Ableger der Serie, der es zumindest zu einem Remaster auf PS4 geschafft hat. Dieses umfasste nicht nur das Hauptspiel, sondern auch sämtliche Erweiterungen aus dem Year of Paradise, einschließlich des Big Surf Island-Updates, den Mine-Cars, Bikes & Co. Technisch wurde Burnout Paradise auf 4K getrimmt, weshalb der Open-World Racer selbst auf PS5 immer wieder einen Blick wert ist.

