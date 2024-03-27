Diesen Racing-Hit gibt es gerade für nur 1,99 EUR im PlayStation Store Spring Sale

Sony hat eine weitere Salesaktion im PlayStation Store gestartet, die passend zum Frühjahr fast 3700 Angebote umfasst. Darunter befindet sich ein echter Racing-Klassiker, den es für nur 1,99 EUR gibt.
Die Rede ist von Burnout Paradise, dem letzten Ableger der Serie, der es zumindest zu einem Remaster auf PS4 geschafft hat. Dieses umfasste nicht nur das Hauptspiel, sondern auch sämtliche Erweiterungen aus dem Year of Paradise, einschließlich des Big Surf Island-Updates, den Mine-Cars, Bikes & Co. Technisch wurde Burnout Paradise auf 4K getrimmt, weshalb der Open-World Racer selbst auf PS5 immer wieder einen Blick wert ist.
PS5 Blockbuster bis 75 % reduziert
Der Sale umfasst allerdings auch brandneue Titel, darunter Alan Wake 2 für 47,99 EUR, Assassin’s Creed Mirage für 29,99 EUR, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition für 52,49 EUR oder lohnenswerte VR-Titel wie The 7th Guest VR, das um 30 Prozent reduziert wurde.
Eine Übersicht zu den Highlights hat Sony auf dem PlayStation Blog zusammengefasst. Nicht zu vergessen, der aktuelle Oster-Sale zur PS5, wo es die Slim-Version bereits ab 449 EUR gibt.
