Outriders ab heute mit Crossplay-Feature

Für Outriders erscheint im Laufe des Tages ein neues Update, mit dem das Cross-Play Feature auf ersten Plattformen ermöglicht wird.
Wie Entwickler People Can Fly via Twitter ankündigt, können zunächst PlayStation 4 Spieler mit PC-Spielern zusammenspielen. Weitere Plattformen wie PS5 und Xbox folgen zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt, voraussichtlich aber noch an diesem Wochenende.
Darüber hinaus werden mit dem Update diverse Korrekturen vorgenommen, die das Gesamterlebnis weiter verbessern. Details dazu gibt es im nachfolgenden Changelog:
PC & Console Platforms:
- Once platforms have been updated to the same patch version, cross-play across platforms will become viable again
- EDIT: 09.04.21 – 19:05 UTC
- With the release of this patch, Crossplay between PlayStation and PC is now possible.
- Crossplay between Xbox and PC/PlayStation has been temporarily disabled until the Xbox patch has released.
- Crossplay between consoles and PC will be fully restored once the Xbox patch has gone live.
- Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service
- Crash Fixes
- Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped
- Will fix the crash when completing the „A Bad Day“ side quest.
- Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man’s Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing).
- Will fix crash on launch issues
- Will include many more „random“ crash fixes
- We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places.
- Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases
- Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions
- Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world.
- Will change the default matchmaking setting from „Open“ to „Closed“.
- You will still be able to manually change this setting to „Open“ through your game settings
- This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn’t intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies
- This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by „open“ games.
- Many other minor fixes and improvements