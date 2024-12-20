PlayStation Store-Sale: Mehr als 6.000 Spiele im Januar-Sale drastisch reduziert

Es ist also der perfekte Zeitpunkt, um eure Bibliothek aufzustocken oder Geschenke für Freunde zu sichern. Wer seine Wunschliste schon vorbereitet hat, wird bei der schieren Anzahl an reduzierten Spielen schneller fündig. Die folgende Auswahl hat Sony zusammengestellt:

Zu den absoluten Highlights des Sales zählen AAA-Titel wie EA Sports FC 25, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, God of War Ragnarok und NBA 2K25. Auch neuere Blockbuster wie Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 und Granblue Fantasy Relink finden ihren Platz in der Sale-Liste. Zudem sind Koop-Fans mit Spielen wie Helldivers 2 und Abenteurer mit LEGO Horizon Adventures bestens versorgt.

What do you think?