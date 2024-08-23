Gamescom Awards 2024: Das sind die Gewinner in diesem Jahr

Die Gamescom endet bereits wieder, dessen Abschluss mit der Verleihung der Gamescom Awards gefeiert wurde. Wer die Trophäe mit nach Hause nehmen konnte, verraten wir hier.
Die gamescom 2024 brachte viele Highlights, doch ein Spiel stach besonders hervor: Monster Hunter Wilds von Capcom. Sowohl die Jury des gamescom awards als auch die Fans waren sich einig und kürten das actionreiche Jagdspiel zum großen Gewinner. Es wurde in mehreren Kategorien ausgezeichnet, darunter Most Epic, Most Entertaining und Best Sony PlayStation Game. Der eindrucksvolle Trailer von Capcoms neuem Abenteuer sorgte indes für Begeisterung bei den Besuchern.
Auch andere Titel konnten glänzen. Little Nightmares 3 von Bandai Namco beeindruckte mit seiner herausragenden Grafik und packendem Sound und erhielt den Preis als Best Microsoft Xbox Game. Die 11bit Studios freuten sich über gleich zwei Auszeichnungen: Frostpunk 2 gewann in der Kategorie Best Gameplay, während Creatures of Ava für seinen sozialen Einfluss als Games for Impact geehrt wurde.
Nicht zu vergessen ist Tavern Talk vom deutschen Entwickler Gentle Troll, das als Most Wholesome Game ausgezeichnet wurde. Den beeindruckendsten Auftritt legte Microsoft Xbox zusammen mit Bethesda und Blizzard hin, deren Stand in Halle 7 bei den Besuchern besonders gut ankam.
Gamescom Award Gewinner Übersicht
Anbei die vollständige Übersicht über die Gewinner des Gamescom Award 2024, in FETT:
Best Visuals
- Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Best Audio
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Nine Sols, Red Candle Games
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Best Gameplay
- Blue Prince, Dogubomb / Raw Fury
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungs-kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits
Best Entertaining
- inZOI, Krafton
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
- Palworld, Pocketpair
- PVKK: Planeten Verteidigungs- kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Most Epic
- Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Most Wholesome
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit Studios
- Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment
- Tiny Bookshop, neoludische Spiele
- Urban Jungle, Kylyk Games / Assemble Entertainment
- Woodo, Daedalic Entertainment
Games of Impact
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios
- GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk
- Out and About, Yaldi Games
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games
Best Xbox Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold, Xbox Game Studios
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
- The Alters, 11bit studios
Best PC Games
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion
- The Alters, 11bit studios
Best PlayStation Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
- The First Berserker: Khazan, Neople / Nexon
- Unknown 9: Awakening, Reflector Entertainment / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Mobile Game
- Digital Animals Game, souls.club
- Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret, Christoph Minnameier
- Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
- Monster Hunter Now, Capcom / Niantic
- Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse
Best Trailer / Announcement
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
Best of Show Floor
- Microsoft Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard
HEART OF GAMING Award
- Spiele schützen die Demokratie
gamescom sustainability award
- Tencent Games