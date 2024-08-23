Gamescom Awards 2024: Das sind die Gewinner in diesem Jahr

Die Gamescom endet bereits wieder, dessen Abschluss mit der Verleihung der Gamescom Awards gefeiert wurde. Wer die Trophäe mit nach Hause nehmen konnte, verraten wir hier.

Die gamescom 2024 brachte viele Highlights, doch ein Spiel stach besonders hervor: Monster Hunter Wilds von Capcom. Sowohl die Jury des gamescom awards als auch die Fans waren sich einig und kürten das actionreiche Jagdspiel zum großen Gewinner. Es wurde in mehreren Kategorien ausgezeichnet, darunter Most Epic, Most Entertaining und Best Sony PlayStation Game. Der eindrucksvolle Trailer von Capcoms neuem Abenteuer sorgte indes für Begeisterung bei den Besuchern.

Auch andere Titel konnten glänzen. Little Nightmares 3 von Bandai Namco beeindruckte mit seiner herausragenden Grafik und packendem Sound und erhielt den Preis als Best Microsoft Xbox Game. Die 11bit Studios freuten sich über gleich zwei Auszeichnungen: Frostpunk 2 gewann in der Kategorie Best Gameplay, während Creatures of Ava für seinen sozialen Einfluss als Games for Impact geehrt wurde.

Nicht zu vergessen ist Tavern Talk vom deutschen Entwickler Gentle Troll, das als Most Wholesome Game ausgezeichnet wurde. Den beeindruckendsten Auftritt legte Microsoft Xbox zusammen mit Bethesda und Blizzard hin, deren Stand in Halle 7 bei den Besuchern besonders gut ankam.

Gamescom Award Gewinner Übersicht

Anbei die vollständige Übersicht über die Gewinner des Gamescom Award 2024, in FETT:

Best Visuals

Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Best Audio

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Nine Sols, Red Candle Games

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Best Gameplay

Blue Prince, Dogubomb / Raw Fury

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungs-kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits

Best Entertaining

inZOI, Krafton

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Palworld, Pocketpair

PVKK: Planeten Verteidigungs- kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Most Epic

Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Most Wholesome

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit Studios

Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment

Tiny Bookshop, neoludische Spiele

Urban Jungle, Kylyk Games / Assemble Entertainment

Woodo, Daedalic Entertainment

Games of Impact

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios

GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk

Out and About, Yaldi Games

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games

Best Xbox Game

Age of Mythology: Retold, Xbox Game Studios

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

The Alters, 11bit studios

Best PC Games

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion

The Alters, 11bit studios

Best PlayStation Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

The First Berserker: Khazan, Neople / Nexon

Unknown 9: Awakening, Reflector Entertainment / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Mobile Game

Digital Animals Game, souls.club

Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret, Christoph Minnameier

Genshin Impact, HoYoverse

Monster Hunter Now, Capcom / Niantic

Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse

Best Trailer / Announcement

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Best of Show Floor

Microsoft Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard

HEART OF GAMING Award

Spiele schützen die Demokratie

gamescom sustainability award