The Game Awards 2024: Sony glänzt bei den Nominierungen

Die glamouröse Preisverleihung findet am 12. Dezember live aus dem Peacock Theater in Los Angeles statt. Neben den Ehrungen dürfen Fans auf Weltpremieren neuer Spiele und musikalische Highlights des Game Awards Orchestra gespannt sein. Schalten Sie ein und erleben Sie das Gaming-Event des Jahres!

Sony dominiert mit insgesamt 16 Nominierungen und unterstreicht seine Vormachtstellung in der Branche. Dahinter folgen Square Enix und Xbox mit jeweils 12 Nominierungen sowie Sega mit 11. Insgesamt werden Preise in 27 Kategorien vergeben, von „Bestes Narrativ“ bis hin zu „Innovation in Accessibility“.

Die heiß erwarteten The Game Awards 2024 werfen ihren Schatten voraus, denn die Nominierten wurden endlich enthüllt ! Besonders im Rampenlicht stehen „Astro Bot“ und „Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth“, die jeweils in beeindruckenden sieben Kategorien nominiert sind, darunter die prestigeträchtige Auszeichnung „Spiel des Jahres“.

